Williams at the double as brilliant Cobblers sink high-flying Plymouth

Andy Williams scored twice as Cobblers' first home victory of the season came in highly impressive fashion when they brushed aside pre-season title favourites Plymouth Argyle with a 3-1 win at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday.

The first-half was totally in contrast to anything previously witnessed by Cobblers fans this season as their team played with purpose, positivity and intent to seize control of the contest.

Ryan Watson celebrates after firing the Cobblers into a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot

Their 3-1 advantage at half-time, handed to them by a Ryan Watson penalty and Andy Williams' brace, was the least Town deserved as they repeatedly put pressure on their in-form visitors, who came into the game sitting second in the table.

The second period lacked the entertainment of the first but still served up chances at both ends, although ultimately the home side fully merited their win as the pressure eased on manager Keith Curle and his players.

Curle's quest to find a winning team saw Matty Warburton return to the starting line-up and start behind Williams in attack.

Joe Martin and Scott Wharton returned to the bench, and Cobblers were off to the perfect start against Plymouth when they struck with just seven minutes on the clock.

Jordan Turnbull won back possession outside his own box and instigated a counter-attack that culminated in Sam Hoskins' cross hitting an arm. Referee Seb Stockbridge pointed to the spot and Watson confidently dispatched his penalty into the bottom corner.

Town's celebrations lasted just three minutes as Plymouth replied straightaway with Watson controversially deemed to have fouled Danny Mayor outside the box and Joe Riley drilling the subsequent free-kick under the wall and into the net.

Cobblers recovered well from that setback though and were by far the better team in the first-half.

They were back in front by the midpoint and again Hoskins was the provider, peeling away on the right and delivering a teasing cross for Williams to toe-poke into the bottom corner.

Plymouth's expansive style was making for an entertaining first-half at the PTS and the visitors should have been level for a second time when Gary Sawyer headed over from underneath the crossbar.

Most of the game was being played in the opposing half though, and it was nearly 3-1 on the half-hour mark as Nicky Adams' free-kick struck the woodwork, with Alex Palmer using his feet to keep out Hoskins' follow-up effort.

Plymouth's attempts to pass out from the back regularly came undone and their problems mounted before half-time when the same combination teamed up to great effect for the home side.

Adams squared for Shaun McWilliams who found Hoskins on the right and his cross was met by a bizarre finish by Williams as his volley bounced down into the ground and looped over Palmer.

A fine low save by Palmer prevented Hoskins adding a fourth in first-half stoppage-time, but Town went into the break leading by two and in control of the contest.

Plymouth made two changes at half-time but Williams was a whisker away from his hat-trick after the restart, firing wide after battling past two defenders.

The second-half was less open and saw less chances created, and although Plymouth pushed for a way back into the game, they were managing only half opportunities.

Substitute Billy Waters whistled one over for the Cobblers and Palmer held onto Watson's fierce strike, but Plymouth missed a great chance to get back into the game with 17 minutes left as Byron Moore skied over from just four yards.

Waters missed a great chance to seal it before goalkeeper David Cornell, who had a quiet afternoon, pulled off a superb flying save to tip Cooper's effort around the post.

Still the action kept coming, Palmer blocking from Joe Bunney in the final minute of normal time, and despite five minutes of added time, the Cobblers were comfortable winners.

Match facts

Cobblers: Cornell, McWilliams, Goode, Turnbull, Bunney, Watson, Lines, Adams (Martin 77), Hoskins, Warburton (Waters 53), Williams (Oliver 81)

Subs not used: Fisher, Wharton, Pollock, Smith

Plymouth: Palmer, Riley, Sawyer (c) (Moore 45), Wootton, Canavan, Edwards, C Grant, McFadzean, Rudden (J Grant 45), Mayor, Taylor (G Cooper 55)

Subs not used: M Cooper, Aimson, Baxter, Randell

Referee: Seb Stockbridge

Attendance: 5,535

Plymouth fans: 1,291