Wilder's Sheffield United clinch promotion to the Premier League

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have won promotion to the Premier League, his third promotion in the last four seasons.

Wilder, alongside trusted assistant Alan Knill, took charge of the Blades, his boyhood club, in the summer of 2016, just months after leading the Cobblers to the League Two title.

Town finished that season with 99 points and swept away all before them, but Wilder went one better the following campaign when Sheffield United racked up a century of points to win promotion to the Championship.

United continued to impress under Wilder, narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season but they were not to be denied 12 months later. Saturday's 2-0 win over Millwall took them to 88 points and effectively sealed promotion due to their vastly superior goal difference, but it was rubber-stamped on Sunday when rivals Leeds United could only draw with Aston Villa.

The Blades have one game left, where a win could also secure the title depending on how leaders Norwich City fare, but whatever happens, Wilder will be a Premier League manager next season.

“There’s still a game to play and we’re going to go a try and win the Championship," he said after his side's win over Millwall at Bramall Lane. "It’s not finished yet. This has possibly been the longest week of my life! It’s been a bit surreal, one defeat in 13 and an unbelievable run since Christmas.

“I thought the way we started the game, we could have gone from one to two goals a little quicker, but I think we dominated the game. You have to enjoy the good days and we’ve had a good day today.

“We need to go and enjoy the Premier League. We’ve taken a lot of stick over the years, but we need to go and enjoy it. We’ve earned it."

Wilder has now completed the set having won promotion from the National League (Oxford), League Two (Northampton), League One (Sheffield United) and the Championship (Sheffield United) during his career, the last three coming in the space of just four years.

Premier League next? You wouldn't put it past him!