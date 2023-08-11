News you can trust since 1931
Wigan Athletic v Northampton Town LIVE: Build-up, team news and updates from League One fixture

Cobblers are on the road for the first time since winning promotion when they head to Wigan Athletic for today’s Sky Bet League One fixture at the DW Stadium.
By James Heneghan
Published 12th Aug 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 13:45 BST

We’ll have build-up, team news and live updates on this page….

Wigan Athletic v Cobblers LIVE

13:23 BST

Likely line-up?

Cobblers likely to revert back to the team that started agsinst Stevenage last weekend, possibly with a change or two.

Think it’ll be something like this: Burge, Sherring, Guthrie, Monthe, Odimayo, Brough, Leonard, Sowerby, Pinnock, Hoskins, Simpson.

13:22 BST

Man in the middle

Ross Joyce is in charge today. If that name’s familiar to Cobblers fans, it’s because he was the referee who sent off Aaron McGowan seemingly for daring to stand in the vicinity of Jack Roles against Crawley Town last season.

13:16 BSTUpdated 13:19 BST

Cobblers on the road

Hello and welcome to our live blog for today’s League One clash between Wigan and Northampton. It’s Town’s first away trip since winning promotion back to this level.

We’ll have updates throughout the afternoon, including team news in the next 45 minutes...

