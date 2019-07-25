Who has signed who in Sky Bet League Two? Ins and outs at every club...

With the new football season just around the corner, every club is finalising preparations for the long campaign ahead.

It has been a very busy summer of wheeling and dealing, with the Cobblers of course one of the main players.

Former Cobblers defender Byron Webster has signed for Carlisle United

Keith Curle has signed 11 new players and allowed 11 to leave the PTS Academy Stadium, and there is likely to be a bit more business before Walsall come to town on August 3.

But what has been happening with all the other clubs in league two?

Who has been busy? Who has had a clear-out? Who is pretty happy with what they already had?

Here we go through the 24 teams in league two, and list who has signed who, starting with Bradford City...

Reuben Reid has signed for Cheltenham Town

BRADFORD CITY

IN: Ben Richards-Everton (Accrington, free), Tyler French (AFC Sudbury, free), Sam Hornby (Port Vale, free), Zeli Ismail (Walsall, free), Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline, undisclosed), Clayton Donaldson (Bolton, free), Adam Henley (Real Salt Lake, free), Paudie O'Connor (Leeds, undisclosed), James Vaughan (Wigan, free), Matt Palmer (Rotherham, loan)

OUT: Ryan McGowan (Sydney FC, free), Ben Wilson (Coventry, free), Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Carlisle, free), Calum Woods (Tranmere, free), Josh Wright (Leyton Orient, free), Alex Jones (Partick Thistle, free), Adam Chicksen, Paul Caddis, Billy Clarke (all released)

CAMBRIDGE UNITED

Former Cobblers loanee Lewis Ward has joined Exeter City

IN: Luke Hannant (Port Vale, free), Harvey Knibbs (Aston Villa, free), Kyle Knoyle (Swindon, free), Callum Burton (Hull, free)

OUT: Jevani Brown (Colchester, undisclosed), Brad Halliday (Doncaster, free), Jake Carroll (Motherwell, free), David Amoo (Port Vale, free), Emmanuel Osadebe (Macclesfield, free), David Forde (released)

CARLISLE

IN: Jack Iredale (Greenock Morton, free), Christie Elliott (Partick, free), Jon Mellish (Gateshead, free), Harry McKirdy (Aston Villa, free), Jack Bridge (Northampton, free), Byron Webster (Scunthorpe, free), Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford, free)

Former Cobblers goalkeeper Adam Smith has signed for Forest Green Rovers

OUT: Liam McCarron (Leeds, undisclosed), Jamie Devitt (Blackpool, free), Macaulay Gillesphey (Brisbane Roar, free), Richie Bennett (Port Vale, free), Anthony Gerrard (Chesterfield, free), Tom Parkes (Exeter, free), Peter Grant (Morton, free), George Glendon, Arthur Gnahoua, Jason Kennedy, Gary Liddle, Gary Miller (all released)

CHELTENHAM TOIWN

IN: Charlie Raglan (Oxford, free), Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green, free), Reuben Reid (Forest Green, free), Rohan Ince (Brighton, free), Dan Bowry (Charlton, free)

OUT: Nigel Atangana (Exeter, free), Jordon Forster (Dundee, free), Johnny Mullins (retired), Manny Duku (Torquay, free), Liam McAlinden (released), Kevin Dawson (Forest Green, free), Rakish Bingham, Tyrone Barnett

COLCHESTER UNITED

IN: Danny Collinge (VfB Stuttgart, free), Luke Gambin (Luton, free), Luke Ige (Aston Villa, free), Jevani Brown (Cambridge, undisclosed), Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe, free), Matthew Weaire (Brighton, free), Michael Fernandes (Farnborough, undisclosed), Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil, free), Dean Gerken (Ipswich, free)

Mansfield Town have signed Nicky Maynard

OUT: Sammie Szmodics (Bristol City, undisclosed), Rene Gilmartin (Bristol City, undisclosed), Brennan Dickenson (MK Dons, free), Paul Rooney (Dover, free), Frankie Kent (Peterborough, undisclosed), Will Wright (Dagenham, free), Sam Saunders (retired), Mikael Mandron, Ryan Gondoh (both released)

CRAWLEY TOWN

IN: Mason Broomfield (Norwich, loan), Ashley Nadesan (Fleetwood, free), Nathan Ferguson (Dulwich Hamlet, free), Beryly Lubala (Birmingham, free), Jack Powell (Maidstone, free), Jordan Tunnicliffe (AFC Fylde, free), Michael Luyambula (Birmingham, loan)

OUT: Yusuf Mersin (Dover, free), Bondz N'Gala (released)

CREWE ALEXANDRA

IN: Daniel Powell (Northampton, free), Olly Lancashire (Swindon, free)

OUT: Jordan Bowery (MK Dons, free), George Ray (Tranmere, free), Michael Raynes (Hartlepool, free), Shaun Miller, Ben Garratt, Alex Nicholls (all released)

EXETER CITY

IN: Tom Parkes (Carlisle, free), Nigel Atangana (Cheltenham, free), Lewis Ward (Reading, undisclosed), Alex Fisher (Yeovil, free), Jonny Maxted (Accrington, free), Robbie Cundy (Bristol City, loan), Nicky Ajose (Charlton, free), Gary Warren (Yeovil, free), Noah Smerdon (Gloucester, undisclosed)

OUT: Christy Pym (Peterborough, free), Hiram Boateng (MK Dons, compensation), Luke Croll (Dagenham, free), James Hamon, Jimmy Oates, Max Smallcombe (all released)

FOREST GREEN ROVERS

IN: Matt Mills (Pune City, free), Ebou Adams (Ebbsfleet, undisclosed), Aaron Collins (Morecambe, free), James Morton (Bristol City, loan), Adam Smith (Bristol Rovers, free), Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham, free), Liam Kitching (Leeds, free), Dom Bernard (Birmingham, free)

OUT: Christian Doidge (Hibernian, undisclosed), Lee Collins (Yeovil, free), Tahvon Campbell (Cheltenham, free), Haydn Hollis (Chesterfield, free), Reece Brown (Huddersfield, undisclosed), Reuben Reid (Cheltenham, free), Paul Digby (Stevenage, undisclosed), Scott Laird (Weston-super-Mare, free), Fabien Robert (Gloucester City, free), Jordan Simpson (Bath City, free), Gavin Gunning (Billericay, free), Isaac Pearce (Weston-super-Mare, free)

GRIMSBY TOWN

IN: Matt Green (Salford, free), James Hanson (AFC Wimbledon, free), Moses Ugbu (Al-Ain, free), Elliott Hewitt (Notts County, free), Liam Gibson (Newcastle, loan)

OUT: JJ Hooper (Wrexham, free), Reece Hall-Johnson (Northampton, free), Alex Whitmore (AFC Fylde, free), Danny Collins, Wes Thomas, Martyn Woolford (all released)

LEYTON ORIENT

IN: Conor Wilkinson (Dagenham, undisclosed), Lee Angol (Shrewsbury, undisclosed)

OUT: Josh Koroma (Huddersfield, undisclosed), Macauley Bonne (Charlton, undisclosed), Alex Lawless (Ebbsfleet, free), Charlie Grainger (Dulwich Hamlet, free), Charlie Lee, Jay Simpson (both released)

MACCLESFIELD TOWN

IN: Joe Ironside (Kidderminster, free), Jak McCourt (Swindon, free), Jacob Blyth (Barrow, free), Emmanuel Osadebe (Cambridge, free), Theo Vassell (Port Vale, free)

OUT: Harry Smith (Northampton, undisclosed), Ryan Lloyd (Port Vale, free), Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood, free), Danny Whitaker (retired), Jamie Grimes (Ebbsfleet, free), Rhys Taylor, Stelios Demetriou, Jared Hodgkiss, Keith Lowe, Koby Arthur, Liandro Martis, Enoch Andoh, Shamir Mullings (all released)

MANSFIELD TOWN

IN: Andy Cook (Walsall, undisclosed), Aidan Stone (Burnley, free), Nicky Maynard (Bury, free), Dion Donohue (Portsmouth, free)

OUT: Will Atkinson, Zayn Hakeem (both released), David Mirfin (retired)

MORECAMBE

IN: Michael Howard (Preston, free), Cole Stockton (Tranmere, free), Tom Brewitt (AFC Fylde, free), John O'Sullivan (Blackpool, free)

OUT: Adam Campbell (Darlington, free), Vadaine Oliver (Northampton, free), Ben Hedley (Bradford Park Avenue, free), Aaron Collins (Forest Green, free), Zak Mills (Oldham, free), Vadaine Oliver (Northampton, free), James Sinclair (released)

NEWPORT COUNTY

IN: Tom King (Millwall, free), Kyle Howkins (West Brom, free), Lazar Stojsavljevic (Millwall, free), Marvel Ekpiteta (Hungerford, free), Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers, free), Corey Whitely (Ebbsfleet, undisclosed), Ryan Haynes (Shrewsbury, undisclosed), George Nurse (Bristol City, loan)

OUT: Joe Day (Cardiff, free), Dan Butler (Peterborough, free), Andrew Crofts (Yeovil, free), David Pipe (retired), Will Randall (Sutton, free), Tyler Forbes (released)

COBBLERS

IN: Matty Warburton (Stockport, free), Joe Martin (Stevenage), Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers), Harry Smith (Macclesfield, undisclosed), Ryan Watson (MK Dons, free), Nicky Adams (Bury, free), Steve Arnold (Shrewsbury, undisclosed), Alan McCormack (Luton, free), Reece Hall-Johnson (Grimsby, free), Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe, free), Charlie Goode (Scunthorpe, undisclosed)

OUT: Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury, undisclosed), John-Joe O'Toole (Burton, free), Daniel Powell (Crewe, free), Jack Bridge (Carlisle, free), David Buchanan (Chesterfield, free), Luke Coddington (Chesterfield, free), Shay Facey (Walsall, free), Ash Taylor (Aberdeen, free), Sam Foley, Joe Iaciofano, Dean Bowditch (all released)

OLDHAM ATHLETIC

IN: Alex Iacovitti (Nottm Forest, free), Zak Mills (Morecambe, free), Gary Woods (Hamilton, free), Gregor Zabret (Swansea, loan)

OUT: George Edmundson (Rangers, undisclosed), Rob Hunt (Swindon, free), Jose Baxter, Peter Clarke, Dan Gardner, Andy Taylor, Urko Vera (all released)

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

IN: Joe Edwards (Walsall, free), Danny Mayor (Bury, free), Will Aimson (Bury, free), Callum McFadzean (Bury, free), Alex Palmer (West Brom, loan)

OUT: Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham, £500,000), Ruben Lameiras (FC Famalicao, free), Graham Carey (CSKA Sofia, free), Ryan Edwards (Blackpool, free), Jamie Ness (Dundee, free), Jordan Bentley (retired), Yann Songo'o (Scunthorpe, free), Kyle Letheren (Salford, free), Lionel Ainsworth, Paul Anderson (both released)

PORT VALE

IN: Scott Burgess (Bury, free), Adam Crookes (Nottm Forest, free), Kieran Kennedy (Wrexham, free), Richie Bennett (Carlisle, free), Mark Cullen (Blackpool, free), Ryan Lloyd (Macclesfield, free), David Amoo (Cambridge, free)

OUT: Luke Hannant (Cambridge, free), Dior Angus (Barrow, free), Sam Hornby (Bradford, free), Danny Elliott (Chester, free), Antony Kay, Theo Vassell (Macclesfield, free), Michael Tonge

SALFORD CITY

IN: Richie Towell (Brighton, free), Oscar Threlkeld (Waasland-Beveren, free), Dan Jones (Barrow, free), Joey Jones (Eastleigh, free), Kyle Letheren (Plymouth, free)

OUT: Matt Green (Grimsby, free), Devonte Redmond (Wrexham, free), Anthony Dudley (Chester, free), Danny Livesey (Chester, free), Gus Mafuta (Hartlepool, free), Max Crocombe (Brisbane Roar, undisclosed) Jack Redshaw, Amine Linganzi (both released)

SCUNTHORPE UNITED

IN: Andy Butler (Doncaster, free), Jake Eastwood (Sheffield United, loan), Kgosi Ntlhe (Rochdale, free), Alex Gilliead (Shrewsbury, undisclosed), John McAtee (Shrewsbury, free), Yann Songo'o (Plymouth, free)

OUT: Funso Ojo (Aberdeen, undisclosed), Byron Webster (Carlisle, free), Josh Morris (Fleetwood, free), Charlie Goode (Northampton, undisclosed), Jonathan Flatt (released)

STEVENAGE

IN: Jason Cowley (Bromsgrove Sporting, undisclosed), Jamie Fielding (Hastings United, free), Chris Stokes (Bury, free), Charlie Carter (Chesterfield, undisclosed), Paul Digby (Forest Green, undisclosed), Tyler Denton (Leeds, undisclosed), Dean Parrett (Gillingham, free)

OUT: Luke Wilkinson (Yeovil, free), Johnny Hunt (Hamilton, free), Joe Martin (Northampton, free), James Ball (Ebbsfleet, free), Jamal Campbell-Ryce, Michael Timlin (both released)

SWINDON TOWN

IN: Tyler Reid (Swansea, free), Adam May (Portsmouth, loan), Zeki Fryers (Barnsley, free), Mathieu Baudry (MK Dons, free), Jerry Yates (Rotherham, loan), Rob Hunt (Oldham, free), Daniel Ballard (Arsenal, loan)

OUT: Olly Lancashire (Crewe, free), Jak McCourt (Macclesfield, free), Matty Taylor (retired), Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge, free), Marc Richards, James Dunne, Chris Robertson, Martin Smith, Lawrence Vigouroux (all released)

WALSALL

IN: Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers, free), James Clarke (Bristol Rovers, free), James Hardy (AFC Fylde, free), Elijah Adebayo (Fulham, free), Jack Kiersey (Everton, free), Cameron Pring (Bristol City, loan), Shay Facey (Northampton, free), Jack Rose (Southampton, loan), Danny Guthrie (Mitra Kukar, free), Wes McDonald (Yeovil, free), Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury, free)

OUT: Andy Cook (Mansfield, undisclosed), Nicky Devlin (Livingston, free), Joe Edwards (Plymouth, free), Kieron Morris (Tranmere, free), Luke Leahy (Bristol Rovers, free), Zeli Ismail (Bradford, free), Chris Dunn (Maidenhead, free), Jordon Sangha, Isaiah Osbourne, Jon Guthrie (all released)

Oldham have signed Zak Mills

Ex-Cobblers defender Shay Facey has joined Walsall