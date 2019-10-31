Who are the Cobblers youngsters hoping to reach the first-team?
Cobblers fans caught a glimpse of the next generation on Wednesday evening when Jon Brady's U18s side played Colchester United in the FA Youth Cup.
United won through to round two of the competition with two second-half goals, but who lined up for the Cobblers at the PTS?
1. Lewi Patching
Position: Goalkeeper. Notes: Didn't have many saves to make but was quick off his line and comfortable with the ball at his feet.
2. Richie Bailey
Position: Right-back. Notes: Energetic in both defence and attack and strong in the tackle.
3. Jacob Ballinger
Position: Left-back. Notes: Solid in defence and showed his speed at times
4. Josh Flanagan
Position: Centre-back. Notes: Imposing presence but composed at times too.
