Jon Brady's side currently sit top of their division. Pictures: Pete Norton

Who are the Cobblers youngsters hoping to reach the first-team?

Cobblers fans caught a glimpse of the next generation on Wednesday evening when Jon Brady's U18s side played Colchester United in the FA Youth Cup.

United won through to round two of the competition with two second-half goals, but who lined up for the Cobblers at the PTS?

Position: Goalkeeper. Notes: Didn't have many saves to make but was quick off his line and comfortable with the ball at his feet.

1. Lewi Patching

Position: Right-back. Notes: Energetic in both defence and attack and strong in the tackle.

2. Richie Bailey

Position: Left-back. Notes: Solid in defence and showed his speed at times

3. Jacob Ballinger

Position: Centre-back. Notes: Imposing presence but composed at times too.

4. Josh Flanagan

