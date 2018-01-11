Whirlwind week for new Cobblers signing Turnbull as he swaps Marbella for Moulton

Jordan Turnbull woke up on Tuesday morning expecting to get stuck into his first day’s work on Partick Thistle’s mid-season training camp in Marbella in Spain.

By Wednesday afternoon he had packed his bags, flown to England, and had agreed to become the Cobblers’ fifth new signing of the January transfer window.

Jordan Tunbull has joined Town from Coventry City

Monday’s news that Aaron Pierre will be out of action for the next three months set the wheels in motion on a whirlwind couple of days for Turnbull and the Cobblers, who on Thursday afternoon made the official announcement they had got their man on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Town boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said on Tuesday that bringing in a central defender had become a priority, and it seems he was quickly on the phone to Turnbull’s representatives and his parent club Coventry City to get the deal done.

“It has been a quick transition over the past couple of days, and we have made it happen really quickly,” said Turnbull, who has been on loan at Scottish Premiership side Partick Thistle since last summer.

“I actually got back into England on Wednesday, as we were in a training camp in Spain.

“I came back, got everything sorted, had my first training session today (Thurs), so it has all been quick.

“But I like it like that because it means you haven’t got too much time to worry about things, and I am here now and really excited for the rest of the season.”

A left-sided central defender, Turnbull - who signed a three-year deal when he joined Coventry from Premier League Southampton in the summer of 2016 - says he was enjoying his stint north of the border, having started 19 of Thistle’s 21 Scottish Premiership matches this season.

But he admits but that once he had spoken to Hasselbaink and heard what the Town boss had to say, and his plans for the future, he had no hesitation in switching life in Partick for a fresh start in Northampton.

“The manager ringing up and asking for me was a massive bonus, and something that really drove me to come here,” said Turnbull, who is 23 and 6ft 1in tall.

“I also have a good term contract, there is nothing to worry about now for a while, and I can just knuckle down and concentrate on my football.

“The most important thing was worrying about myself and my future.

“As much as I enjoyed my time in Scotland, I had to make a decision about my future and as the manager here showed so much faith in me, it was something I couldn’t turn down.”

Turnbull was at Moulton College on Thursday morning for his first training session with his new team-mates, and he said everything went well.

“Training was good, I really enjoyed it. I met the lads and the manager for the first time, and then it was just a normal day’s training I suppose,” said the Trowbridge-born defender.

“I know quite a few of the lads. I know Sam Hoskins, he is a good friend of mine and we have kept in contact over the years as I played with him a few years ago.

“I know Yaser Kasim, Grimesy as well, and it is a little bit easier to settle in when you know a few faces around the place.”

So did he get a chance to talk to anybody before making the switch?

“I spoke briefly to Sam about it, but the move came about so quickly I didn’t have time to ask much,” admitted Turnbull.

“I was aware of the players and the squad the club has got, and a great manager, and I was excited to come here.”

Turnbull’s transfer to the Cobblers is subject to international clearance as he has been playing in Scotland, but presuming that is granted he will be available for selection for Saturday’s trip to Bradford City.

Turnbull’s most recent game was on Saturday, December 30, when he was in the Thistle side that beat Ross County 2-0, so would he be match-fit if handed a start by Hasselbaink?

“I am fit and ready,” he said. “ I have played quite a few games this season, so I am healthy and ready to go.”