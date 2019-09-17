Forward Sam Hoskins is confident the Cobblers can return from Stevenage with all three points tonight providing they replicate the performance they produced against Newport on Saturday.

Hoskins was on target with his second goal of the season against County, adding to Andy Williams' early opener to secure back-to-back home wins.

The Cobblers return to the road this evening when they head to bottom side Stevenage, who are yet to win a game in any competition this season.

"We know if we play like we did on Saturday we can go and get another three points," said Hoskins. "We won't get ahead of ourselves but when we play like that we can match any team in the league.

"We knew what their gameplan would be, we controlled the game, nullified their threats and we deserved the win."

After excellent approach work from Charlie Goode and Chris Lines, Hoskins was left with a simple tap-in to make it 2-0 against Newport on Saturday.

"Charlie did well to step in and I thought he was going to head it at first but he brought the ball down and drove forward," added the 26-year-old.

"He picked out Linesy and he looked up and found me and I had an empty net to hit so there's a lot of credit to those two.

"We created a lot of chances throughout the game and it could have been more than two. I think we defended well too and I can't remember Dai (Cornell) having much to do."