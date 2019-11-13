When is the EFL Trophy draw and who can the Cobblers play in round two?

The Leasing.com Trophy second-round draw will take place live on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday from 2pm this Saturday.

Cobblers finished runners-up to Peterborough United in Southern Group H and will therefore face an away tie in the first knockout round.

Hosted by Sky Sports presenter Julian Waters, former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison and ex-England midfielder Sue Smith will be on hand to draw the teams out.

The group stage of the competition, featuring 64 clubs competing within 16 groups, concludes this week.

Peterborough beat Cambridge 2-1 on Tuesday to finish on a maximum of nine points, four clear of the Cobblers, but there are still some ties to be played this evening (Wednesday).

Thirty-two clubs are involved in round two of the competition with the draw split into northern and southern sections.

The winner of each group will be drawn at home and will play a runner-up of a group from the same region, but not from the same group they competed in from round one.

To ensure these conditions are met the northern and southern draws will be split into two separate draws – Draw A and Draw B. Second-round ties are expected to take place in the first week of December.

The round two draw will be available to watch live on Soccer Saturday and is covered in full on the @LeasingcomTrphy Twitter account.

Possible opponents for the Cobblers: Portsmouth, Brighton Under 21s, Walsall, Exeter City/West Ham Under 21s, Chelsea Under 21s/Bristol Rovers, MK Dons, Colchester.