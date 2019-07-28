Wharton vows to give '100 per cent every game' as he sets out what Cobblers fans can expect

New signing Scott Wharton has vowed to give '100 per cent' in 'every game' for the Cobblers after completing his loan move from Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

The 21-year-old defender has been a long-term target for Keith Curle and, following a drawn-out chase for his signature over the summer, the Town manager finally got his man just hours before Friday's friendly against MK Dons.

Wharton, who's signed on a season-long loan deal, came on at half-time during that game and played the whole second-half to give Cobblers supporters a first glimpse of their new centre-back.

The former Lincoln and Bury man is still only 21 but already has a wealth of experience under his belt and he offers strong competition to Jordan Turnbull, Jay Williams and captain Charlie Goode as the quartet battle for places in the heart of Town's defence.

On what fans can expect to see from him, Wharton said: "I've played with a lot of experienced players now, especially centre-halves, and I've picked up a few things here and there and it can only help you become a better player.

"I'll give 100 per cent every game, I like to put my body on the line in both boxes - defending and attacking - and I feel like I can bring something to the team with my left foot because I'm quite comfortable on the ball."

Curle has not been afraid to mix things up during his time in charge of the Cobblers, regularly swapping between three and four at the back, but Wharton, who played 3-5-2 with both Bury and Lincoln last season, is happy operating in either formation.

"I'm easy," he continued. "I've played in both formations and it depends what the manager wants - I'm comfortable and wherever he wants me to play I can adjust.

"Whatever the manager wants you've got to be ready because this league will ask questions of you week in, week out so you have to be up for the challenge."

Wharton admits waiting for the loan move to be confirmed had been 'frustrating' but, now a Cobblers player, he's eager to get going.

He added: "I spoke to Keith on the phone a few days ago and he was really keen and enthusiastic to get me down here as soon as possible.

"It was frustrating and it would have been nice to maybe meet up earlier in pre-season but you've got to get on with it because that's part of football."