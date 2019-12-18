Wharton 'in a good place' at Cobblers as Curle clarifies defender's loan situation

Cobblers boss Keith Curle believes loanee Scott Wharton is in the ideal place to continue his progression following the defender's nomination for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month award.

The 22-year-old's career has been dominated by several loan spells up to this point, having made just six first-team appearances for parent club Blackburn Rovers.

He spent a short time at Cambridge United in 2017 and then featured for Lincoln and Bury last season, helping both win promotion out of League Two.

Wharton then joined the Cobblers on a season-long loan in the summer and he's made impressive progress, starting every one of Town's last 18 games in all competitions.

He scored three times in November and was nominated for the Player of the Month award, though he was edged out by Swindon's free-scoring striker Eoin Doyle.

"It's about where Scotty wants to be and at the minute he's in a good place," said Curle. "He's playing, he's performing and he's in a team and at a football club that respects him.

"Ultimately we know where we're at and we're playing our role in his development."

Wharton's form has prompted fears of a potential recall among some supporters but although Curle confirmed Blackburn do have that option, he's confident the centre-back is at the right place to maintain his development.

He added: "I think in most season-long loans there is a standard recall option and that's usually put in so there's a protection for both the player and the club.

"If Scotty came here and wasn't playing and wasn't performing, there would be no point him spending the whole season here when he could go an opportunity to go elsewhere.

"It also protects the parent club whereby Scott's come in and is performing well so if he got the opportunity to perform higher it's part of Blackburn's duty to have him playing at the highest level for his development and his progression.

"But he's in a good place. He also drives in and lives with Nicky (Adams) when he's down here - I don't think Nicky would let him out of the house!"