Wharton enjoying his blossoming partnership alongside captain Goode

One of the key reasons behind Cobblers' upturn in form in recent weeks has been their increased stability at the back, helped by Scott Wharton's return to fitness and the fine form of skipper Charlie Goode.

Wharton, on loan from Blackburn Rovers, missed three games with a calf injury picked up at Swindon Town last month but his return to the starting line-up has coincided with Town's best form of the season.

He partnered Goode when the Cobblers kept clean sheets in their wins over Newport County and Stevenage before two late goals by Crawley Town denied them a third victory in a week.

“Charlie’s really good,” said Wharton. “He’s a good leader and he’s been good as captain for us. I think we’re improving game-by-game next to each other.

“It’s just about understanding each other’s game and building on it but as a group and as a team I think we’ve looked defensively strong over the last three games so that’s a positive thing.

“We’ve been working hard on the shape and out of possession and we’re building partnerships all across the pitch, which can only help us progress up the league.”

Wharton was one of 15 summer signings and he says Town's new-look squad are still getting to know one another.

The 21-year-old added: "It's about learning about each other. It's still early in the season and people are still getting used to playing with everyone else so it can only get better.

"It's a real tight-knit bunch of lads. Everyone is in it together and looking to do well which is a good thing. I'm looking forward to the rest of the season and see where we can go with it."

Town's ultimate aim is to win promotion this season and Wharton provides valuable experience on that front having played for two promotion-winning sides - Lincoln and Bury - last term.

Asked if he can see similar characteristics between those teams and the Cobblers, he said: "I think there are some.

"There are certain players in the group here that demand things off you, but it's a long season and we've got to take it week-by-week and try and pick up as many points as we can."