Wellens could tweak Swindon's playing style for Cobblers visit after double injury blow

Swindon Town duo Lloyd Isgrove and Keshi Anderson are both major doubts for Tuesday's League Two encounter with the Cobblers.

The two attacking players were both forced off towards the end of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Exeter City and manager Richie Wellens confirmed neither trained on Monday.

Anderson, who spent four months on-loan at Northampton in 2017, scored in Swindon's opening-day win over Scunthorpe and has started all five games for Swindon this season, one more than summer signing Isgrove.

Wellens hasn't entirely ruled them out of Tuesday's game at the County Ground but it seems likely he'll be forced into make changes - and that will mean a change of style too as his team look to maintain top spot in Sky Bet League Two.

Wellens said: “We’ll give them as much chance possible and wait until tomorrow morning. But I’d say they are struggling at the moment.

“It’s the first time this season we’ve had to change personnel – apart from Jerry Yates’ suspension.

“If we are without Keshi and Lloyd then we’ll have to change the way we play a bit because we won’t have the same pace.”

Long-term injured pair Danny Rose and Cameron McGilp remain absent despite returning to training and Arsenal defender Dan Ballard is expected to return to his parent club after being ruled out for several months with a knee injury.