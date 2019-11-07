'We haven't got into top gear yet' - Warburton 'excited' by Cobblers' potential

Midfielder Matty Warburton is 'excited' by the prospect of Cobblers reaching their full potential after saying they have yet to reach 'top gear' this season.

Just over a third of the way through the season, Northampton are ninth in Sky Bet League Two, two points off the top seven and a further four adrift of current leaders Forest Green Rovers.

However, with only five points separating them from as low as 17th place, the Cobblers must maintain their recent good form to fully establish themselves as play-off contenders.

"I don't think we've reached our fill potential yet in terms of how well we can actually play," said Warburton.

"We've trained extremely well this week and we haven't got into top gear yet so it's exciting to think where we currently are in the league but we've still got more to come.

"We're approaching the Christmas period in a good position to really push on."

Warburton was on target in Town's latest outing when they were pegged back to a 2-2 draw by Oldham Athletic.

"It was massively frustrating," admitted the 27-year-old. "We've done it too many times this season and everyone is aware of it.

"It's frustrating even if you're 1-0 up but having that cushion of two goals you should be going on to close the game out and we should have six extra points this season had we done so.

"We came away from it with three points in the bag up until five minutes to go but it was taken away from us and we need to learn from it."