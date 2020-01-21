'We even monitor their sleep!' - Rest is vital to keep players fit and fresh in busy spell

Ensuring his players are given the correct amount of rest between games will be vital for manager Keith Curle as he looks to keep his squad fit and fresh during this hectic period of the season.

Town, having just finished the busy Christmas spell, play five times in 15 days, including against Derby County in the fifth-round of the FA Cup on Friday.

Curle doesn't have a particularly deep squad to pick from so rotation will come into play, however he also believes the way his players rest up between games will also be crucial.

"What we've done very well is monitor the rest we give the players," said Curle. "The work ethic inside the building is very good and we pay a lot of attention on the rest time the players get and the quality of that rest.

"We even monitor their sleep because it's vitally important. We work, we rest, we play.

"We know the levels that we want to hit in training and we know the levels that we hit in games and it's making sure we monitor their rest and they can mentally switch off as well.

"That means sometimes, rather than having a rest day, stay at home. But then knowing that mentally when you come into work, it's exactly that - work. You don't have off days when you come into work."

Curle is confident his players are in good physical condition as they get ready to tackle Leyton Orient on Tuesday and then Derby on Friday, something that was illustrated during the recent win over Morecambe.

"We're a fit bunch and we work extremely well," he added. "We rest well and that's vitally important and our preparation is good.

"I think it showed at the end of the game on Saturday because they've gone brave by leaving one player upfield but we've got our setup and we leave one back.

"They got first contact and cleared and by the time their lad had his second touch just over the halfway line, we had seven bodies back in our own half with a minute to go on the clock.

"In terms of attitude, mental approach and physicality, we're in a good place. When things are going well, the knocks, the bumps and the bruises, players train through them."