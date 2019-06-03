Watson's signing a boost for Cobblers boss Curle as midfielder joins from Milton Keynes

Cobblers boss Keith Curle is delighted to have sealed the signing of Milton Keynes Dons midfielder Ryan Watson.

The 25-year-old returns for his third spell as a Town player, but it's not a short-term loan this time as Watson has put pen to paper on a two-year contract at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Watson was part of the Milton Keynes team that won promotion from Sky Bet League Two last season, but was released by boss Paul Tisdale at the end of the campaign.

Curle revealed that Watson was a player he tried to bring to the club in the January transfer window, but he has now got his man, and believes the former Leicester City man has a real 'spark about him'.

"Ryan is a player we looked at signing in January so we are pleased to get this deal done now," said Curle.

"He performed well for MK Dons last season and I know he will fit in well here.

"He was part of a promotion squad last season so he knows what is required and he has that winning mentality.

"He gives energy, mobility and tempo in midfield, and he can play central, wide, further forward or in a deeper role and that flexibility is important.

"Ryan has a good pedigree, having started out at Leicester City, and he is technically a very good player who can create opportunities for others.

"He has a quality delivery in his game and has that spark about him.

"He is a good age with a good amount of experience but with a lot of ambition to enjoy further success too and hopefully he can achieve that here."