Watson hoping it's a case of third time lucky as he signs on at the Cobblers again

Ryan Watson will be hoping it is going to be a case of third time lucky as he became the Cobblers' fifth signing of the summer on Monday.

The 25-year-old is certainly no stranger to the surroundings of the PTS Academy Stadium, having twice played for Town on loan when Chris Wilder was the manager.

Ryan Watson, pictured when he signed for the Cobblers on loan back in 2015 (Picture: Pete Norton)

Then a youngster at Leicester City, Watson's first loan stint in 2014 was cruelly cut short when he suffered a serious knee injury in training.

He returned a year later, but struggled to nail down a regular first team start as Wilder's 2015/16 title-winning team got into its full stride, and his loan was ended at the turn of the year.

But three-and-a-half years later Watson is going to be back in the claret and white, and he can't wait to get started.

"This is my third spell here now, as I had a couple of loan spells a couple of years ago," said the Liverpudlian.

"But this time it is permanent, and I am really looking forward to it.

"I met with the manager last week, and everything was very positive.

"I know the club, I know the ambition of the club, and that is obviously that we want to get promoted and want to get out of league two and into league one.

"That is the ambition of us all and that is the main reason I am here."

As has been the case with every signing made this summer, Curle met Watson for a face-to-face meeting ahead of the deal being struck, and the player was impressed.

"When I spoke to him (Curle) last week, it's clear he has the same ambition as me," said Watson, who spent two years in league two with Barnet before his switch to Milton Keynes.

"It was a case of if I do well then I am sure the club will do well, and vice-versa, because everybody is pulling in the same direction.

"It was just a positive conversation and I liked what he said, and that is the reason I am here."