Watson back in training as Curle gives latest on Pollock, Martin and Arnold

Cobblers midfielder Ryan Watson has returned to light training following two months out with a broken collarbone.

The 26-year-old was in a rich vein of form at the time of his injury, sustained following a heavy fall during an EFL Trophy tie with Peterborough United on September 3.

But after a long and at times frustrating road to fitness, Watson joined his team-mates in training for the first time on Tuesday and is only two or three weeks away from being available for selection again.

Elsewhere on the injury front, left-back Joe Martin remains sidelined with a hamstring issue while goalkeeper Steve Arnold played in a behind-closed-doors match on Tuesday afternoon.

Scott Pollock missed Saturday's trip to Oldham Athletic with a foot injury but he should be back in contention for this weekend's FA Cup tie at Chippenham Town.

"Ryan Watson is back out on the grass and Steve Arnold is playing a game today," said manager Keith Curle.

"He's been back out on the grass for the last two weeks and he's chomping at the bit and doing very well in training.

"Joe Martin is probably just outside a week away from being available to go out and get on the grass and train.

"Scott had a nasty cut on his foot which required six or seven stitches. We've had to wait for that to heal and for the swelling to go down but I think he'll be available for the weekend."