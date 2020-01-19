Watson and Anderson fight it out over Cobblers' second goal against Morecambe

Ryan Watson claimed the ball 'definitely hit me' while Paul Anderson is calling for the dubious goals committee to get involved to clear up the confusion regarding Cobblers' second goal against Morecambe on Saturday.

Anderson had already netted Town's first goal when he collected a pass from Nicky Adams and seemingly smashed into the far corner in first-half injury-time.

But Watson stuck out his leg and insisted he got a faint touch on the ball before it flew past visiting goalkeeper Mark Halstead, pointing to himself as he ran away celebrating.

"It's definitely mine," said Watson. "It definitely hit me so I'm going to claim it.

"I actually haven't spoken to Ando and I'm not sure if he's going to claim it to be fair because I think he might have seen it hit me - hopefully he'll be honest!"

The goal has officially been given to Watson, for now at least, but Anderson wasn't quite so certain.

"I'm not sure, I think it might go down to the dubious goals panel to be honest," he said.

"I've hit it really well and I just looked up and saw the ball hit the back of the net. Watto's trying to claim it but I'm obviously going to try and claim it myself as well."

There was no doubt over Anderson's first goal though, even if it had a touch of fortune about it as his cross evaded Jordan Turnbull, deceived goalkeeper Mark Halstead and nestled into the far corner.

He added: "It was a 40-yard screamer!

"But it is what it is. To be honest I was getting closed down by their player and I was the last man so all I was thinking was to get height on it and make sure he didn't block it.

"Jordan made a great run across the goalkeeper and fortunately the ball was in the right area and managed to nestle in the top corner.

"I think another player ran across and to be honest as soon as it went in I didn't think of anything else but to run towards my dad and my little boy because he's been getting on at me to score a goal!"