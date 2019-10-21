Waters 'surprised' to start against Salford - but now he wants a run in the team

Billy Waters admits he was as surprised as anyone when Keith Curle announced the starting XI for Saturday's game against Salford City, but now the Cobblers forward is targeting a regular run in the side.

Sometimes not even named in the matchday squad, let alone starting line-up, this season, Waters' first league start against Salford came somewhat out of the blue.

He had netted a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly last week but it was still a shock, even to the man himself.

Asked if that three-goal showing against Cambridge United helped his cause, Waters said: "Maybe, it was against a young Cambridge team and it wasn't as if they had a strong reserve team out so I don't think you can read too much into it but I'm sure it didn't hurt my chances,

"It did surprise me when the gaffer named the team but you've always got to be prepared and keep yourself fit.

"It's been a very frustrating season for me on a personal note so to start today and get three points, it's all good!

"Any player would feel frustrated because you want to be playing games and I feel I've played well in the Trophy games.

"I've got a fair bit of experience in this league and I would have liked to have played more earlier but this was my first league start and you've always got to be prepared.

"A run in the team is something that I'd really like and winning on Saturday will do my no harm because I thought I did well so we'd see."

Not only does Waters himself want regular game-time, he also knows the team need regular wins.

He added: "We need to go on a run now - we can't just let it be one good win and then go to Carlisle and not put in a good performance.

"But the lads know that and the staff know that and I'm sure we'll all be raring to go on Tuesday."