WATCH: Jay Williams sees red for Kettering - but was it fair?

Cobblers teenager Jay Williams fared no better than the first-team on Saturday when his second appearance for Kettering Town was brought to an abrupt end.

Williams, currently on a month's loan at the National League North club, saw red for an alleged elbow just 25 minutes into Saturday's game against Spennymoor Town.

Kettering were already trailing to Glen Taylor's header when Williams was sent for an early bath, and their defeat was confirmed by Taylor's second shortly after half-time.

"I can’t make a judgement on Jay’s red card," said Kettering caretaker boss Steven Kinniburgh. "I don’t know if he has followed through on the boy.

“Talking to him, he’s an 18-year-old boy and very honest and he says he has gone up to win the ball and that’s all he was concentrating on."

Make your own mind up from around 2.00 on the Youtube video on this page.