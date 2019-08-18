WATCH: How did he miss?! Curle and Oliver discuss Williams' moment to forget

Andy Williams will not be in a rush to re-watch the highlights of Cobblers' defeat to Macclesfield on Saturday, and in particular his glaring miss with 16 minutes to go.

Moments after Jordan Turnbull had handed Town a lifeline, cancelling out Ben Stephens' first-half opener, Williams was presented with a wonderful opportunity to put his side in front when Nicky Adams' free-kick hit the post and landed at his feet.

A few yards out and with goalkeeper Owen Evans on the floor, Williams could only steer his shot wide of the post, much to his and everyone else's disbelief. And it proved costly when Theo Archibald scored a last-minute winner for Macclesfield.

Vadaine Oliver, as a fellow striker, had sympathy with his team-mate. "Willo's an experienced player and he's a great pro," he said. "It's just unfortunate and it's one of those things. I know fans don't want to hear that because they want to see the ball hit the back of the net.

"He knows it and he'll be beating himself up about it but it happens and it's football. You can't cry over spilt milk. You have to dust yourself down and get on with it."

Manager Keith Curle, having seen three points slip through his grasp, was a little more to the point in his assessment, not only of Williams' miss but several others too.

"It was a very good free-kick from Nicky Adams, it hits the post, comes back and it's just got to be a goal," he said.

"We created chances but you've got to take those chances and we need that ruthlessness to come out of the changing room and take it into gameday."