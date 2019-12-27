WATCH: Cobblers youngster Roberts nets twice in superb display for Banbury United

Cobblers teenager Morgan Roberts played a starring role for Banbury United on Boxing Day when he collected another man of the match award for his two-goal display against Stratford Town.

The high-flying Puritans ran out crushing 5-0 winners in the Premier Central derby at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Roberts grabbed a goal in each half while Ravi Shamsi, substitute John Mills and Giorgio Rasulo also got on the score sheet after half-time.

Roberts' first goal came on 26 minutes when he beat Kyle Ambris on the edge of the box and then fired past visiting goalkeeper Sam Lomax at his neat post.

Shamsi and Mills added to the lead in the second-half before Roberts glanced home Charlie Hawtin's cross for his second goal with 20 minutes to go.

He also nearly got his first ever hat-trick when his snapshot was saved by Lomax late on.

"For the first goal I found myself one-on-one and just thought I'd take the shot," said the 19-year-old afterwards.

"That settled us down a bit and I was disappointed not to get a hat-trick, but I'm happy with the goals and a 5-0 win."

On recently extending his loan by another month at Banbury, Roberts addd: "I was pleased to stay. I enjoyed my first month and felt I did well.

"The lads are really good here and have helped me settle in. It's a good level and I just want to keep going."

Meanwhile, Jay Williams' return to action for Kettering Town was thwarted after their game against Brackley Town was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.