Warburton's amusing goal GIF goes viral - much to his delight!

It was given the big build-up and it didn't disappoint - Matty Warburton's goal GIF was the talk of Twitter last night after he scored in Northampton's League Cup tie at Swansea City.

For those unaware, before the season starts every player records a cheeky celebration video that will then be posted onto Twitter by Northampton's official account if and when they score in a match.

Warburton's name, ripe for puns, has predictably created plenty of fun for fans, friends and team-mates since he signed for the club back in May, and we waited with bated breath to discover what his GIF would look like.

The answer arrived on Tuesday evening when, three games in, it got its first airing of the season. With just over an hour played, Warburton raced through on goal and slotted home to give the Cobblers a 1-0 lead over Swansea in the Carabao Cup first-round tie.

It didn't disappoint - and soon the tweet, which can be viewed above, was attracting plenty of attention. Warburton later revealed it was his idea.

"There's a WhatsApp group I'm in called 'the breadman away' because a load of my mates want to come to an away game and come watch me play," said the 27-year-old.

"In there there's lots of bread jokes and loads of things flying about so I thought I'd do it for them.

"I showed them the video a few weeks back and they were absolutely delighted with it so I'm happy with the reaction it's got so far!"

Warburton's friends are yet to see him play but that's about to change.

He added: "They haven't seen me play yet but the plan is for a few of them to come down to Macclesfield on Saturday, which they are. There's quite a few coming down so hopefully I'll be about to repeat it on Saturday!