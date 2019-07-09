Warburton rattles in a hat-trick as Cobblers draw training match with Bournemouth youngsters

Matty Warburton scored a hat-trick as the Cobblers drew their training game with Bournemouth Under-23s 3-3 in Spain on Tuesday.

The summer signing from Stockport County helped Keith Curle’s men fight back from 2-0 down, and ensured they led going into the closing stages, but the Cherries youngsters notched a last-gasp equaliser.

The match took place at Town’s Pinatar Arena training complex. and was played in the three 30 minute periods.

Jordan Turnbull, Ryan Watson and Scott Pollock got their first taste of pre-season action having sat out Saturday’s win over Sileby Rangers, while trialist Curtis Yebli again featured, having also played the first half at Fernie Fields.

Bournemouth took the lead on 13 minutes when Keelan O’Connell combined with Jaidon Anthony to allow the latter to score from inside the penalty area.

Pollock then burst forward from the right side towards the edge of the area before finding Joe Martin on the left, he then picked out Nicky Adams who turned well in the box but his low left-footed shot went just wide of the far-post.

Adams then delivered a brilliant cross from a free-kick wide on the right side, Jay Williams met it powerfully at the back-post but Will Dennis made a smart save at his near-post and the resulting loose ball was cleared.

Sam Hoskins took aim from 20 yards before seeing a deflected effort drop just wide of the post, before Adams’ resulting corner was met by Watson in the air but his header was cleared on the line.

The end of the first third saw plenty of changes including the introduction of Shaun McWilliams, Chris Lines, David Cornell, Harry Smith.

Bournemouth doubled their lead as Anthony scored his second of the game, finding the bottom corner with a well-placed finish from the left side of the area.

Morgan Roberts did well on the left and beat his man before delivering a dangerous cross into the six yard box, but Bournemouth defender Shaun Hobson managed to get an important flick on the ball to take it away from Smith at the back-post before Andy Williams clipped the post from a tight angle with a right-footed drive.

Andy Williams then had a good chance to get a goal back after being played through by a clever Warburton pass, but his curling shot with the outside of his right boot went wide.

Warburton then scored a well-taken penalty after Andy Williams was fouled in the area, before the former Stockport man added his second goal moments later with a well taken finish following a ball in from the left.

Warburton then slotted in from near the penalty spot late on to complete his hat-trick, before the Cherries youngsters equalised with virtually the last kick of the game, Scrimshaw tapping into an empty net following a break.