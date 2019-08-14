Warburton 'proud' and 'overwhelmed' to score his first ever professional goal - reaction + highlights

Cobblers forward Matty Warburton was suitably 'overwhelmed' after scoring his first ever goal in professional football during Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie at Swansea City.

The 27-year-old swapped teaching for a full-time career in football when he departed Stockport County and joined Northampton on a two-year deal at the start of the summer.

Warburton impressed in pre-season, the highlight of which was his hat-trick against Bournemouth U23s, but after drawing a blank in Town's opening two league fixtures, he was eager to get on the score sheet at Swansea.

On 61 minutes, with the game goalless, came the moment he will never forget. After good work from Billy Waters and Andy Williams, Warburton found space inside the penalty box and kept his nerve to calmly find the bottom corner and open his account in the professional game.

"To be honest I can only really remember putting it in the net! It was Willo who gave it to me and it was a really good ball from him," Warburton said afterwards.

"We've got that relationship in training where I've played a similar ball to him and he's stuck them away regularly.

"As soon as he got the ball I thought he might just give me it and when he did I don't think I looked up at the goal - but I managed to stick it away!

"As I was saying in the changing room, I've probably had the most shots of anyone on the pitch tonight so I'm just glad one of them went in."

Warburton's goal had Town on course for a famous cup upset but whilst it wasn't to be - Swansea scoring three times in the final 10 minutes - the game will forever hold special memories.

"It's a great feeling," he added. "I can't really describe it too much yet because it needs to sink in. It was an overwhelming feeling and it also gave us the lead at the time.

"Obviously there's disappointment in being beat and not going through but I thought we were excellent for 70 minutes and on a personal note it's a really proud achievement for me."