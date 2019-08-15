Warburton: I'm nowhere near the finished article

Matty Warburton has promised Cobblers fans that he will only continue to improve the more he gets to grips with the pace and intensity of professional football.

The forward, now 27, was a late arrival into the professional game when he became Keith Curle's first signing of the summer back in May.

Warburton has previously played for Curzon Ashton and Salford City but it was at Stockport County where he won admirers having scored 40 goals in a single calendar year.

Curle snapped up the former school teacher at the end of last season but despite impressing in pre-season, Warburton knew it would take a bit of time to adjust to professional football.

By his own admission, he was unable to make much of an impression against Walsall and Port Vale but then stepped up at Swansea City on Tuesday when scoring his first goal for the Cobblers, though he feels there's still room for improvement.

"I don't think I'm yet up to the pace," said Warburton after Tuesday's defeat. "I struggled a bit against Walsall and Port Vale to really have an impact in the game and I came off after both games feeling a little bit disappointed.

"On Tuesday I came off happier and the goal obviously help but I do feel generally I played better against Swansea than I did in the previous.

"Maybe that was because it was a Championship side and they're used to the opposition having the ball for more time than League Two teams.

"But I don't feel I'm anywhere near the finished article yet. I still need to improve on speeding my game up, picking the right pass and playing with a bit more energy.

"That's what I've taken out of my first two league games but I'm happy with my performance on Tuesday."

Warburton was taken off with 13 minutes to go at the Liberty and whilst he respects his manager's decision, he says he would have loved to complete his first full 90 minutes in professional football.

He added: "Of course I'd have loved to have played the full 90 but there's seven lads on the bench waiting to come on and do a job.

"The manager felt it was the right time to bring me off and bring on some fresh legs and I respect that.

"I had done my role and it was over to the lads to do their bit, but I'll just build up.

"It was only my third professional game so to get 90 minutes against a Championship side would have been difficult but obviously I'd have loved to play all of it."