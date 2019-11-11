Warburton eager for Cobblers to reach round three of FA Cup and draw 'Man United, Chelsea or Liverpool'

Reaching round three of the FA Cup and drawing one of the big guns, such as Manchester United or Liverpool, would be the dream scenario for Cobblers midfielder Matty Warburton.

After beating Chippenham Town on Sunday, Cobblers still have one more obstacle to overcome until Championship and Premier League clubs enter the competition.

They will discover their second-round opponents in tonight's draw, which will be broadcast live on the BBC shortly after 7pm.

"If you look at the League Cup and you see how well Colchester and Crawley have done and it's the same in the FA Cup," Warburton said.

"It's all about fulfilling dreams and getting a chance to reach the third round and play one of the big teams - Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United - playing one of those would be a dream come true.

"For a club like us that doesn't get a chance to play against those teams regularly, it'd make lads' careers to say they've played at certain grounds.

"It'd be absolutely brilliant and it's a chance to dream for all of us."

Vadaine Oliver, who scored twice on Sunday, isn't overly bothered by who Town draw this evening.

Asked if he has any preferences, he said: "Not really, I'm happy to take any kind of competition that comes. I feel like we've got the squad to challenge anyone.

"We've got the right momentum to push on and go on a cup run. Why not? We've seen the likes of Lincoln and other teams do it, so why can't we do it?"

The victory over Chippenham stretched Town's unbeaten run to five matches, four of which have been victories.

"We need to keep the winning mentality and make sure we carry it across from the league into the cup and make sure we stay on the good run we're on," Warburton added.

"There's no doubt we should have taken 12 points from 12 but 10 from 12 is still a good return and a good run in the FA Cup would just carry us over and keep us ticking over."