Warburton ‘delighted’ to make a positive first impression

Midfielder Matty Warburton was ‘delighted’ to waste no time at all in making his mark in a Cobblers shirt after both scoring and impressing during Saturday’s opening pre-season friendly against Northampton Sileby Rangers.

Whilst Vadaine Oliver was the headline performer with his well-taken hat-trick in the 7-0 victory at Fernie Fields, fellow summer signing Warburton also caught the eye when he took to the pitch in the second-half, his first run-out for the club since joining from Stockport County in May.

The 27-year-old impressed with his movement and ability to find space in the box as several chances fell his way, and his goal was well-taken when it came, firing home from 20 yards to make it 6-0.

“I thought it was a really pleasing performance both first-half and in the second,” said Warburton. “It’s important to get a win and a clean sheet on the first day of pre-season because that pleases everyone.

“We got quite few goals there as well and on a personal note I’m delighted to get off the mark early doors.

“I probably should have had more than one to be honest but I’m happy to get the one and hopefully I can take that into the camp when we head to Spain and get a few more in pre-season.”

Warburton, who’s never previously played at professional level, flew out to Spain for a week-long training camp with the rest of the squad on Sunday evening.

It’ll be a new experience for the former school teacher as Keith Curle puts his new-look squad through their paces in the sweltering heat.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Warburton added. “I’ve never done a pre-season camp abroad so it’s a first for me and I’m really excited.

“The weather isn’t really going to be on our side - I looked ahead and it’s going to be 34, 35 degrees so training in that heat will be interesting!

“But I’m just looking forward to getting to know the lads a bit better. It’s a real good chance for us to bond over there and get to know one another and hopefully put in some good performances against tough opposition.”