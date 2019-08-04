Walsall 'couldn't have complained' had Cobblers won '3-1 or 4-1' - more reaction + highlights

Keith Curle again repeated his frustration with Cobblers' erratic finishing during their season-opening 1-0 defeat on Saturday by saying Walsall 'couldn't have complained' had they lost 'three or four one'.

Town finished with 13 shots to Walsall's 10 but only three of those hit the target and all three were repelled by the impressive Liam Roberts, who produced excellent saves from Sam Hoskins, Andy Williams and Charlie Goode.

Other chances came and went for the Cobblers but, in similar fashion to their opening-day loss to Lincoln City 12 months ago, they were condemned to defeat by James Clarke's first-half header.

"The ball was bouncing around in their box enough and their goalkeeper comes off man of the match for them because we tested him and when he was called upon he delivered," said Curle afterwards.

"We had enough opportunities in that game not only to win that game but another game too, but you've got to score goals to win games and that's the message for the players today.

"Being honest, if they walked out of here 3-1 or 4-1 down, I don't think they could have had any complaints. I had the feeling that, if one went in, we would have got two or three."

Bar Clarke's well-taken header, the Cobblers did not cough up too many chances at the other end with goalkeeper David Cornell called into action to make only routine stops from Cameron Pring and Josh Gordon either side of half-time.

"I think they had the header for the goal and another shot in the second-half which got blocked but not much apart from that," Curle added.

"They had the big lad up front and he was a threat but I thought we competed very well and nullified him."