VOTE: Curle reveals he's made his mind up - but who would you start in goal for the Cobblers?

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has decided who will start in goal when the new season gets underway against Walsall next Saturday - but he won't reveal it just yet.

David Cornell, number one throughout last season, and Steve Arnold, signed from Shrewsbury Town this summer, are the two men competing for the goalkeeping shirt and both have been given a fair crack of the whip during pre-season.

Arnold played the full 90 minutes against Sheffield Wednesday and Cornell did likewise in the defeat to Sheffield United before the pair played 45 minutes apiece in friendlies against Brackley Town and MK Dons.

Following the end to his side's pre-season campaign, Curle revealed he knows who will be number one for Saturday's clash with Walsall but, for now, he's keeping his cards close to his chest.

"I know it," said Curle. "It's a tough decision but that's the reason we brought in Steve Arnold because we want competition for David Cornell.

"They've both accepted the challenge in pre-season and both have worked extremely hard but there's not a lot between them.

"The pleasing thing for me is that they've both got different attributes. It's a tough decision."

