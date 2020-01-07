'Very proud' Curle says 'togetherness' between players and fans is growing at Cobblers

Keith Curle believes his side's superb FA Cup victory over Burton Albion on Sunday demonstrated the growing bond between players and supporters at the club.

Curle enjoyed his best day as Cobblers manager when they made a mockery of their League Two status by storming into round four of the FA Cup for the first time in 16 years.

They led League One Burton 3-0 after 45 minutes and eventually ran out 4-2 winners, helped by fine support from the away end.

"I'm very proud for the supporters and I'm very proud for the players because they knew the challenge and they accepted the challenge," said Curle.

"There's nothing better to have the backing of the supporters when you're playing, either when you're attacking that end or defending that end.

"That's the unity and the togetherness that I mentioned earlier in the season. Our supporters are now getting an understanding of what players can do and what they can bring.

"Now they can start demanding that level of performance from them week in, week out. That's the unity we're trying to create from the terraces to the pitch. It's a level of respect."

Cobblers fans had been down in the doldrums for quite some time prior to Curle's arrival but their side are now in the fourth round of the FA Cup and also sit on the edges of the play-offs in League Two.

"I can only talk about the football club since I came in and I think the large majority understood where the club was," Curle added.

"There might have been a few that were on that downward spiral and couldn't see the light but performances like the one on Sunday gives supporters belief.

"It makes the hard-earned money spent on the football club worthwhile."