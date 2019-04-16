Versatile Turnbull discusses his future after enjoying ‘decent’ season for Cobblers

Jordan Turnbull has every intention of still being a Cobblers player come the start of next season as he heads into the final year of his contract with the club.

Whilst Turnbull is not one of the numerous players out of contract at the end of the current campaign, his place in the squad, as with everyone else, could be under threat given manager Keith Curle’s desire to make major changes this summer.

I’ve enjoyed a decent season and I feel I’ve done really well when I’ve come in and I’m really happy here.

But the 24-year-old, who’s played 34 games in all competitions this season, has enjoyed an excellent campaign, albeit one that began slowly with his first league start not coming until October, after Dean Austin’s sacking.

Since then though, he’s become a regular in the team and after initially doing well in his customary centre-back position, he was moved into central midfield where he continued to impress.

“The first 10 games under Dean Austin, for whatever reason, I wasn’t in his plans and he didn’t fancy me in the team,” said the former Swindon man.

“But for me, for myself, I had to work hard, keep plugging away, keep training well and wait for my opportunity and that happened to come when the new manager came in.

“I thought I grasped that opportunity with both hands. Swindon away was my first start and near enough I’ve been an ever-present since barring a couple of injuries, so I’ve had a great run from that standpoint and I’ve enjoyed it.”

Turnbull, by and large, has been considered one of Town’s stronger performers this season, and when asked whether he would like to stay at the club, he replied: “Yes, of course.

“I’m under contract for next season and every player will have their individual meetings with the manager at the end of the season to see where they stand in his plans.

“But I’ve enjoyed a decent season and I feel I’ve done really well when I’ve come in and I’m really happy here.

“It’s been positive for me and I just can’t wait for next season to see what happens, see where we can go and where we can build to.”