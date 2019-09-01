Verdict and highlights: Purposeful Cobblers were outstanding in Plymouth win - now they must use it as a springboard

It seems the only surefire way to guarantee the Cobblers will consistently play well and enjoy success this season is for them to come up against strong opposition every week.

Ten days on from toppling previous league leaders Swindon Town at the County Ground, the Cobblers took down second-placed and pre-season title favourites Plymouth Argyle with a performance that ranks alongside anything they've produced during the past few years.

Four managers and countless players have come and gone since Chris Wilder left Sixfields but this was an afternoon that harked back to those glorious day as Cobblers turned on the style on the pitch and their fans responded off it.

It was not just the fact Northampton beat Plymouth on Saturday; it was how they did it. The handbrake was taken off and Cobblers smothered, suffocated and overwhelmed their in-form, high-flying visitors with a tactically astute display packed full of endeavour, desire and hard work.

Much has been said about the sometimes edgy, fractious atmosphere at the PTS in recent terms but any team that performs with the desire Northampton did on Saturday will have the support of their fans in the stands. Do that more often and the atmosphere will become far less of an issue.

The mood ahead of kick-off was one of apprehension given the respective form of these teams. Cobblers were 20th and without a home win all season. Free-scoring Plymouth, meanwhile, sat second and had top spot in their sights.

Those concerns, however, were dismissed within seven minutes when the deadlock was broken.

Previously one-dimensional and devoid of ideas this season, here the Cobblers were buzzing with energy and intensity. They played with purpose, intent and positivity to run Plymouth ragged all afternoon.

Keith Curle gave his players clear instructions and they responded with a perfectly-executed game plan that disrupted Plymouth's passing rhythm and kept them on the front-foot for much of the 90 minutes.

Northampton were thoroughly worthy winners and three goals were the least they could have scored. Had it not been for visiting goalkeeper Alex Palmer, who used his feet to deny Sam Hoskins, reacted brilliantly to thwart the same man minutes later and also blocked from Joe Bunney late on, they might have had six.

When you also factor in the fact Andy Williams flashed wide with a hat-trick attempt, Nicky Adams smacked the post with a free-kick and Billy Waters failed to control when through on goal, you gain a better understanding of Northampton's superiority.

There were impressive performances all across the pitch and two of the standouts had a key role in the first goal. Centre-back Jordan Turnbull, outstanding all afternoon, won back possession and started a counter-attack that ended with Ryan Watson sticking away from the spot after Hoskins' cross struck an arm.

Joe Riley's cheeky free-kick could have taken the sting out of the Cobblers but Hoskins ensured that wasn't the case with a performance that illustrated why manager Keith Curle has so much faith in him. His two crosses saw Williams make it 2-1 and then 3-1 and ultimately claim victory.

It was an important three points - Town's first at home this season - but now it's all about what happens from here.

The Cobblers will not face many teams that follow Plymouth's brave and expansive template this season but there's no reason they can't reproduce the same urgency and attacking intent in their own play. At times this term it's felt as if they've played with the handbrake on.

As Saturday showed though, they have good players capable of producing good performances and troubling good teams. The key now is to do it consistently.