Vale winger ruled out of Cobblers clash

Port Vale winger Rhys Brown has been ruled out of Saturday's Sky Bet League Two game against Northampton.

The former Yeovil Town man, who can play on either flank or through the middle, joined Vale on a one-year deal in the summer but he looks set to miss the coming weeks with a hamstring injury, ruling him out of this Saturday's fixture at Vale Park.

There's better news for Askey elsewhere though with midfielder Ryan Lloyd back in training and a positive update on striker Tom Pope, who scored in Vale's opening-day draw with Colchester United.

Manager John Askey told the Stoke Sentinel: "Ryan should be back at the end of this week and then Rhys has pulled his hamstring so he could be a few weeks.

"That's not great but one thing is we have cover in his position. Monty is back and we have Ryan coming back, David Amoo can play on the right and we have David Worrall.

"We just have to make sure that Rhys is right when he comes back and then when he does come back he will give us more of an option."

On Pope, Askey added: "Tom looks fit. He hasn't missed a session and he's only going to benefit from that and hopefully the team will as well. It looks like he's enjoying it and if we can get a fit Tom Pope it'll cause problems for other teams."