Vale midfielder Joyce says Cobblers are 'under pressure' after spending splurge

Port Vale midfielder Luke Joyce has claimed the Cobblers are 'under pressure' to do well this season after spending 'good money' during the summer transfer window.

Port Vale entertain Northampton at Vale Park this Saturday with both teams looking to notch their first win of the new Sky Bet League Two season.

While Town went down 1-0 to Walsall on the opening weekend, John Askey's Valiants were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by Colchester United after Tom Pope's early penalty.

Vale and Northampton finished 20th and 15th respectively last season but both are hoping for a significant improvement this time around, particularly after busy summers.

There's been a change of ownership at Vale Park after Norman Smurthwaite sold up following six-and-a-half years as owner while Curle has signed 12 players and counting at Northampton.

Askey has regularly dipped into the transfer market himself, swooping for 11 players so far, but according to Joyce, it's the Cobblers who are under extra pressure following their spending spree.

"They have built a strong squad there," said the 32-year-old, who played under Curle at Carlisle United between 2015 and 2018. "I know Keith Curle well and Colin West and the staff there.

"They will want to do well, and they will be under a little bit of pressure to do well as well. They have invested pretty big over the summer with the number of players they have brought in and they will be paying good money.

"So they will be desperate to do well. But at the same time it is a good opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the so-called better teams and see what they are all about."

Town will again look to Nicky Adams to provide a creative spark at Vale Park but Joyce knows all about the winger's threat having played alongside him at Brunton Park.

He added: "I actually had a phone call (on Tuesday) from one of their players who I know well, Nicky Adams. He is a very good player at this level and has had numerous promotions with different teams.

"They will be expected to do well. They didn't have a great start on Saturday but they will want to come here and get three points on the board."