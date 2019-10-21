Under pressure Pressley confident 'wins and performances will come' for struggling Carlisle

Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley remains confident that 'performances and wins will come' for his struggling side ahead of tomorrow's game against Northampton.

Pressley, who replaced John Sheridan in January, is facing mounting pressure from Carlisle supporters after a poor start to the season.

The Cumbrians have lost eight of 14 league games and were beaten 2-0 by Plymouth Argyle last time out, leaving them 20th in Sky Bet League Two and only five points above bottom-placed Stevenage.

"We have a group of players who are working extremely hard and we've seen recently that the margins in football between winning and losing can be extremely fine," said Pressley.

"Although the results over the last four games can certainly be better, there have been a number of aspects where we have performed to a good standard in three out of those four fixtures.

"It's that good work that we must continue to believe in and focus on. If the players carry on putting in the levels of effort and commitment we're seeing, and if we continue to concentrate on improving the work we do in both penalty areas, then I know these results will turn.

"This is a team going through a transition and to get everything right takes perseverance and constant hard work. That's what we will continue to do tirelessly and I know, from there, the performances and wins will come."