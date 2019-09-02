Two-goal Williams unfazed by missing out on individual award as Curle hails 'team effort'

Two goals and a tireless running display would usually be enough for a striker to win the man of the match award, but Andy Williams did not count on Jordan Turnbull's superb performance at centre-back.

Williams, who netted twice in the first-half, was one of the star performers on Saturday when Cobblers got their home account up and running for the season with a 3-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Ryan Watson, another player to earn plenty of plaudits after full-time, opened the scoring with an early penalty while Sam Hoskins set up all three goals as Town outplayed and out-thought the second-placed Pilgrims.

Williams may have felt somewhat aggrieved to miss out on the man of the match award, which instead went to the impressive Turnbull, but he was more than happy with two goals and three points.

"It was so tough first-half because we were constantly attacking and being the lone striker I felt I didn't fully contribute other than the goals," he said.

"Obviously I was working my socks off but I was blowing so much and I genuinely thought the others were brilliant.

"Both central midfielders controlled the game and that was important for us, but there was 11 man of the matches out there for us, even Dai (Cornell) because he didn't have a lot to do but he made a couple of great saves when called upon at the end.

"It was a good team performance and that's the main thing because you want to look around and be able to name a few players man of the match - you want to achieve that every week."

Manager Keith Curle was also reluctant to single out individual players, saying: "It's difficult to pick out individuals because that was a team effort and within it we expect the forward players to be a threat and I thought Sam was a threat and Nicky (Adams) landed on some great balls.

"Sam Hoskins, Nicky Adams, Andy Williams, Ryan Watson, Chris Lines, Billy Waters - as a midfield and an attacking threat, they did their jobs and that gave us the platform to go and play on the front foot facing their goal.

He did have a few words of praise for Williams though, adding: "Andy Williams got his goals but a lot of people might not see and appreciate the work that he's done during the game and he earned those goals.

"His first goal particularly showed the work because what we've worked on is the movement in the box when we get the ball into wide areas.

"The metres that Andy Williams covered and then the effort he made to get on the end of the cross was excellent and it's something we've worked on."