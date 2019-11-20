Two games in three days not a problem for Curle

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has vowed to field 'competitive teams' in cup games against both Notts County and Portsmouth next month.

Town are set to play twice in the space of just over 48 hours after their FA Cup second-round tie with Notts County was moved to Sunday, December 1.

That will be followed by a trip to Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy on December 3, and with a league game at Exeter scheduled for the following Saturday, the Cobblers will face a busy six days.

However, while Curle unsurprisingly confirmed he intends to make changes between those three games, he insists he will take both cup competitions seriously.

"It shows the progress of the team that we're still in both competitions at this stage of the season," he said.

"We see it as a challenge and a challenge we won't shy away from. The two games will be very competitive and we'll field competitive teams in both.

"There will be changes between the games but we have belief in the work that we do and the information that we give the players regarding rest and recuperation.

"It's a case of making sure the players are able to recover in the best possible way during that period of time.

"Ultimately, it's just like playing a game on a Saturday and then having a training session the following Monday."