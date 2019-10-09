Turnbull wants Cobblers to repeat Coventry's Wembley success in EFL Trophy

The EFL Trophy is not everyone's favourite competition but it nonetheless represents a chance to walk out at Wembley and for footballers like Jordan Turnbull, that alone is something worth playing for.

Turnbull has first-hand experience of just how gratifying the much-maligned competition can be having played a key role in Coventry City's successful campaign three seasons ago.

Turnbull in action at Wembley

The 24-year-old started six games en route to the final, scoring twice in a group-stage win against West Ham U23s and also playing in the 3-1 win over Northampton, before lasting the full 90 minutes at Wembley.

Goals from George Thomas and Gael Bigirimana propelled the Sky Blues to glory as they beat Oxford United 2-1, and despite leaving for Partick Thistle just a few short months later, Turnbull has fond memories of his day out in the capital.

Now he's keen to repeat the trick with the Cobblers, who beat Cambridge United 1-0 on Tuesday and will qualify for the knockout stage of the competition should the U's fail to beat both Arsenal U21s and Peterborough next month.

"Hopefully we've done enough to get through to the next round," he said. "I know first-hand that this competition can give you great success and great moments and memories.

"At Coventry we managed to go on and win the trophy at Wembley. Some players don't get the chance to play at Wembley in their entire career so you've got to take it seriously and go into these games wanting to win.

"Every game we want to win, whatever the competition, and hopefully we've done enough to progress and we can then build on it."

Tuesday's win at the Abbey Stadium came at a good time for the Cobblers who were previously without a victory in three matches.

"It was a great result - clean sheet, 1-0 win, some great performances from players and that can propel us on to the weekend," Turnbull added.

"Games like this can really lift the team and we needed it. We've let leads slip in recent weeks and we've spoken about that a lot in meetings but getting a clean sheet will do the boys a world of good."