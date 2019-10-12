Turnbull might need to adapt his game to avoid another suspension

Cobblers defender-turned-midfielder Jordan Turnbull admits the rate at which he has picked up yellow cards this season might force him into adapting his game to avoid another suspension.

The 24-year-old saw yellow five times in the space of just eight league games and was subsequently ruled out of last Saturday's visit of Leyton Orient.

Should he receive another five bookings before Town's 37th league game of the season - currently scheduled to be against Mansfield Town on March 7 - he will be suspended for a further two matches.

As a ball-winning, tough-tackling midfielder, Turnbull knows he must watch his step or face more time watching on from the sidelines - something which cost his team last weekend when they were without both him and captain Charlie Goode in defeat to Orient.

"We've played a lot of games me and Charlie so it's always going to be difficult for a team to deal with missing two players," said Turnbull.

"I'm disappointed because it's come from me getting five yellow cards. Maybe it's the way I play as I'm quite aggressive on the pitch but I think it's something I've got to look at.

"I don't really want to be suspended for the team again and not available for selection. I was there supporting the boys and it wasn't the best game from us but we got the win on Tuesday and we can build on that."

Turnbull donned the captain's armband on his return to the side when Cobblers defeated Cambridge United in Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash, and he's hoping they can use that result as a springboard for today's game at Scunthorpe United.

"There were some good performances that we can take into Saturday and hopefully we can continue that," he added.

"Everyone's aware that Scunthorpe are not doing the best so far this season but nevertheless it'll be a difficult game.

"We know they've got a strong team with good players and players we're aware of. They have ability so we have to be on our A game and hopefully we can get all three points."

Turnbull also confirmed he should be fine for the trip to Glanford Park after a brief scare at the end of Tuesday's game.

"I'm fine," he said. "As I went into the challenge it was only my arm. It was a bit funky and I couldn't feel it for a while so I was a little worried but it came back and is absolutely fine."