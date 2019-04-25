Turnbull insists there is still plenty for Cobblers squad to play for in final two games

Jordan Turnbull admits the Cobblers are ‘in no man’s land’ going into the final two games of the season - but insists there is still a lot for the squad to play for.

Town play their last home game of the season on Saturday when they host struggling Yeovil Town.

The Cobblers are firmly entrenched in mid-table, with the limit of their ambition being a possible top-12 finish, although even that is highly unlikely.

But although there is little to play for in terms of league position, Turnbull says there is a plenty for the players to play for - especially if they want to be part of the Cobblers’ future.

Manager Keith Curle has made it very clear he is going to shake things up on the playing staff this summer, and Turnbull says that should be inspiration enough for those taking to the pitch to ensure they do their best.

“We’re a little bit in no man’s land in terms of what we can do in the league at this moment in time,” said the former Coventry City defender, who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2020.

“But it’s up to us as players to put in performances for the club and ourselves.

“With the gaffer coming in this season there’s a big transfer window coming up and players want to put in the best performances they can.

“I think we’re doing that.

“We had a great win the other day (beating Macclesfield 3-1 on Good Friday) and then on Monday put in another good performance against a side going well (Town lost 3-1 to Bury).

“We made it as difficult as possible against a good side and we could easily have got a draw at the end so we’ll take the positives out of it.”

Looking back on the Bury defeat, Turnbull said: “I think it was a harsh scoreline in the end. We were pushing for it in the last few minutes but they managed to break and get a third goal.

“There wasn’t much in it. It was a bit of brilliance for the second goal but we were disappointed because we could have shown Danny Mayor out wide and kept him away from the goal.

“He was able to cut in and curl a shot into the bottom corner but we can take a lot of confidence from the game and there are a lot of positives because we competed really well.

“We knew they had quality and it’s no coincidence that they’re at the top of the league.

“We felt we could have got more goals, especially in the first 15 or 20 minutes, but we still had confidence going into half-time and we played well again in the second half.

“We got hit on the counter with the third goal as we were pushing for an equaliser. It could have gone either way.”