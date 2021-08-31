Transfer deadline day LIVE: All the news from around League Two as Cobblers consider late deal

If you had asked that question last Friday, the answer would probably have been yes. But the serious injury sustained by Joseph Mills at Crawley on Saturday has somewhat changed things. Town’s skipper looks set to miss a prolonged period after fracturing his ankle.

That has left the Cobblers a little light in defence, particularly at left-back, and they also have only three senior centre-backs, which could force Jon Brady back into the transfer market having signed 12 players already.

“We will have to look at the back-line.” said Brady after Saturday. “That might be something we consider, especially with Millsy being rushed to hospital.