Transfer deadline day LIVE: All the news from around League Two as Cobblers consider late deal
The EFL summer transfer window shuts at 11pm this evening with clubs up and down the country looking to get late deals over the line.
Will Cobblers do any deadline day business? Manager Jon Brady hinted he might add to his 12 signings following the serious injury suffered by Joseph Mills on Saturday. We'll have all the news from Sixfields and around the league here...
Transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 09:43
First deadline day deal done...
Squad update
Here’s how Cobblers’ squad is looking as we head into deadline day....
GK: Maxted, Roberts.
DEF: Harriman, McGowan, Horsfall, Nelson, Guthrie, Mills (injured), Koiki.
MID: Lewis, Flores, McWilliams, Sowerby (injured), Connolly, Pinnock, Pollock, Hoskins.
ATT: Kabamba, Etete, Ashley-Seal, Rose
Are Cobblers done?
If you had asked that question last Friday, the answer would probably have been yes. But the serious injury sustained by Joseph Mills at Crawley on Saturday has somewhat changed things. Town’s skipper looks set to miss a prolonged period after fracturing his ankle.
That has left the Cobblers a little light in defence, particularly at left-back, and they also have only three senior centre-backs, which could force Jon Brady back into the transfer market having signed 12 players already.
“We will have to look at the back-line.” said Brady after Saturday. “That might be something we consider, especially with Millsy being rushed to hospital.
“We will take stock of the situation and there won’t be any snap decisions. We will make considered decisions and we’ll see over the next couple of days.”
Long day ahead
Hello and welcome to our live blog of deadline day. EFL clubs have until 11pm tonight to complete their business.
We’ll have all the news from around League Two as it happens, including any updates from the Cobblers.