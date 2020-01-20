Top three 'a realistic target' for Cobblers

Midfielder Ryan Watson sees 'no reason' why the Cobblers can't launch a serious challenge for automatic promotion over the second half of the season.

The Cobblers have started 2020 with four straight wins in league and cup and are now sixth in Sky Bet League Two, two points behind third place and a further five off joint leaders Swindon Town and Exeter City.

Both Plymouth, in fourth, and Crewe, third, have played one game less than Northampton but after beating Morecambe 4-1 on Saturday, Keith Curle's side are in prime position to take advantage of any slip-ups.

Asked if top three is a realistic target, Watson said: "I think so. We've proved we can beat anyone this season.

"If we can keep the consistency up, which I believe we can, there's no reason why we can't get into the top three.

"I think the performances have been really good. There's always room for improvement but it was good to score four goals at home for the fans on Saturday and now we want to kick-on again.

"We have a clear gameplan, the lads all know it, and we've got confidence behind us and I don't think anyone coming here will find it easy."

Watson netted Town's second goal against Morecambe on Saturday and was named man of the match for his performance in midfield.

"I'm very proud," he added. "I think it's actually the first time I've won it in any of my three spells at the club! It's obviously a nice thing for me but it's a team effort.

"Morecambe are fighting for their lives to stay in the league and it's not always easy to play against teams at the bottom, as we've found out this season, but we did what we needed to do

"We had to be professional and do a job and I think we did that."