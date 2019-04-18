Time to vote for your Cobblers player of the year

With the end of another season nearly here, the time has come for you to have your say on the 2018/19 Chronicle & Echo Northampton Town supporters’ Player of the Year, in association with Grosvenor Casino.

It’s been a largely underwhelming campaign for the Cobblers following their relegation to Sky Bet League Two, though after a terrible start to the campaign, they have at least secured a safe mid-table finish with four games remaining.

Sam Foley

Town flirted with relegation during Dean Austin’s 10 games in charge, but after he was sacked and replaced by Keith Curle at the end of September, they’ve improved and have laid the platform for a more successful campaign next time around.

After Ash Taylor fended off little competition to scoop the award 12 months ago, there are a few more candidates in the frame for your vote this time around.

Between the sticks, David Cornell was not a guaranteed starter when Reading stopper Lewis Ward was signed on loan eight days before the season started.

But once Austin opted for the Welshman as his number one for the opening game of the campaign, he never looked back.

Aaron Pierre

Cornell has been solid and steady and will likely end the campaign as Town’s leading appearance maker, currently on 44 in all competitions, with Ward having been sent back to Reading in January.

In defence, injury has hampered Taylor’s bid to win the award for a second season running although the experienced centre-back has still been a regular under Curle, playing 33 games in all.

Aaron Pierre, who’s started all-but five league games, has been a commanding and dominant figure at the back for Town, and took over captaincy duties midway through the campaign.

He is also one of the team’s leading scorers, with seven goals to his name.

Ash Taylor

Right-back Shay Facey hasn’t always been a consistent presence in the team but he’s still racked up a healthy number of appearances while Charlie Goode caught the eye right from the moment he joined the Cobblers in January.

Signed on loan from Sky Bet League One side Scunthorpe United, the 23-year-old even played through the pain of a broken nose for several games, doing the business at either right-back or centre-half.

Long-serving David Buchanan is approaching his 200th appearance for the Cobblers and now in his fourth campaign with the club, he continues to give his all to the cause with his terrier-like showings at left-back.

The 32-year-old has also been a key source of goals for Town having taken on set-piece duties for the bulk of the season.

Sam Hoskins

The versatile Jordan Turnbull barely featured under Austin but he’s become a frequent starter since Curle arrived and rightly so following a string of impressive displays, either in his customary centre-back position or in his new central midfield role.

Sam Foley was one of Town’s shining lights during their struggles back in the autumn with his excellent, hard-working midfield performances and he’s maintained that consistent form throughout much of the season.

Both John-Joe O’Toole and young Shaun McWilliams have again been hit by injury but they’ve still racked up more than 50 league appearances between them and shown their quality at different times.

Further forward, Jack Bridge took on the creative burden left by the departures of Kevin van Veen and Matt Crooks, producing one of the best individual performances of any player during January’s emphatic 3-0 win over Carlisle United when he scored twice and set up another.

But he has struggled to nail down a regular place in the team since then.

Daniel Powell has been tried in a variety of positions under Curle and after a long time out of the team, he’s come back with a bang in recent weeks, putting in several threatening displays either out wide or through the middle.

Jordan Turnbull

Sam Hoskins has featured heavily and netted a goal of the season contender in February with a superb first-time volley at Tranmere Rovers, one of his six goals this term.

Striker Andy Williams tops the scoring charts of players currently at the club with nine in total, including crucial stoppage-time winners against Forest Green Rovers and Stevenage.

But ultimately the decision on who claims this year’s Player of the Season prize is all down to you, the fans.

The winner will be presented with his award, which is again being run in association with Grosvenor Casino, at the club’s end-of-season dinner at the County Ground on May 5.

To cast your vote, email chron.sports@northantsnews.co.uk.

Please title your email ‘Cobblers Player of the Year’ and add your nomination. Votes are restricted to one per person.

The closing date for entries is 6pm on Thurssday, April 25. So get voting!

