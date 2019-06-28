Ticket prices slashed for Carabao Cup first round trip to Swansea City

The Cobblers and Swansea City have agreed to reduced ticket prices for the clash between the pair in the Carabao Cup in August.

Keith Curle's men travel to south Wales for the first round clash at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday, August 19 (ko 7.45pm).

It has been agreed that Cobblers season ticket holders can buy tickets in advance for £7.50, while non season-ticket holders can pre-purchase tickets for £10.

On match day, those prices will rise by £5 and £2.50 respectively, as an adult ticket on the day will be £12.50.

Admission for Under-18s, either in advance or on match day, is just £1.

Ticket prices:

Bought in advance: Adult season ticket holder £7.50; Concession season ticket holder £5.00; Adult non season ticket holder £10.00; Concession non season ticket holder £7.50; Under 18s £1.00

Match day prices: Adult season ticket holder £12.50; Concession season ticket holder £7.50; Adult non season ticket holder £12.50; Concession non season ticket holder £7.50; Under 18s £1.00