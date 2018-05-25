Thomas says there has not yet been any ‘detailed interest’ in Cobblers players

Chairman Kelvin Thomas says there has as yet been no ‘detailed’ interest from any other club with regards to the Cobblers players.

Boss Dean Austin has gone on record to say he wants to trim down the size of the squad ahead of the new Sky Bet League Two campaign, which kicks off in August.

Town already have 25 contracted players for next season, with new offers also on the table to Brendan Moloney, Leon Barnett and Aaron Phillips.

Striker Andy Williams was signed on Monday, and with Austin expected to recruit further new players over the next few weeks, it means a clutch of those under contract are going to be heading for the exit door.

But Thomas says there have been no bids for anybody as yet.

“There will be some player movement, in and potentially out, as we have a big squad and that needs to be trimmed,” said the chairman.

“I do think there is always going to be interest in players, but there has been nothing detailed at this point.”

As well as the signing of former Doncaster striker Williams, the club also handed teenagers Morgan Roberts and Sean Whaler professional contracts last week, and that was very pleasing for Thomas, who was quick to praise the work of the club’s academy, led by Trevor Gould.

“I think I said when we came in that youth development is an important part of our thought process, and it is proving to be the case,” said the Town chairman.

“Trevor and his team continue to do a wonderful job, and from recruitment all the way through to coaching and getting the boys on the pitch and getting them ready.

“One of the positives with Dean is that he is very interested in that as well.”