It gets them nicely up and running ahead of this weekend’s tricky trip to promotion hopefuls Barnsley.

They could be three very crucial points with this supercomputer – published by Best Plinko Casino – expecting Cobblers to have to fight for their League One status this time out.

Here is how the supercomputer thinks League One will finish.

Where will Cobblers finish? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.