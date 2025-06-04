Northampton Town are said to have spent £103,024 per point won last season.Northampton Town are said to have spent £103,024 per point won last season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:58 BST
This is how the League One table would look if it was based on value for money, according to new figures revealed this week.

The eye-catching figures – produced by OddsMatrix – uses data from Capology to calcute how much every team spent on player wages during the last campaign and how much they spent per point won.

The stats – if they are to be believed – provide an interesting insight into which clubs got value for money and which sides badly underachieved or simply overspent in their pursuit of success.

It suggest Cobblers spent £103,024 for every point they won, which ranks them 13th in the league for pounds v points value - and six places above their final League position.

The research found that Peterborough have the lowest spend on player salaries for every point won at £65k, compared to Birmingham’s spend of £144k per point won.

Here we look at how the League One table would have looked based on points v wages. (Figure in brackets represents where each club finished in the weighted table compared to their final league position).

PPW: £65,063 Salary: £3,318,200

1. Peterborough United (+17)

PPW: £65,063 Salary: £3,318,200 Photo: David Lowndes

PPW: £65,474 Salary: £5,107,000

2. Leyton Orient (+4)

PPW: £65,474 Salary: £5,107,000 Photo: Getty Images

PPW: £65,480 Salary: £4,911,000

3. Reading (+4)

PPW: £65,480 Salary: £4,911,000 Photo: Getty Images

PPW: £68,000 Salary: £5,780,000

4. Charlton Athletic (0)

PPW: £68,000 Salary: £5,780,000 Photo: Getty Images

