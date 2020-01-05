'The whole club can be very proud' - Thrilled Curle hails players and fans after stunning FA Cup win

An ecstatic Keith Curle hailed both the performance of his players and the terrific support of Cobblers fans after Sunday's wonderful FA Cup victory over Burton Albion.

Town stunned the League One Brewers with a fabulous performance at the Pirelli Stadium and the bulk of the damage was done before half-time thanks to goals from Nicky Adams, Charlie Goode and Ryan Watson.

Ryan Edwards pulled one back in first-half stoppage-time and that might have had the 1,400 away fans fearing the worst but, roared on by their fine support, Town kept the League One hosts at bay before wrapping up victory through Sam Hoskins.

Cobblers are into the fourth round for the first time in 16 years and will be ball 30 in Monday's highly-anticipated draw.

'I'm delighted and I think the travelling support was matched by performance from the lads on the pitch," said Curle afterwards.

"The whole football club can be very proud of both the performance on the pitch and the support we had."

On the game itself, Curle added: "You've got to be respectful because they are a good footballing team and they've got very good technicians.

"They try and tease you out of position and exploit the space between your defence and they're very good at it, but we've done a lot of working on our shape and our positioning on the training ground.

"We worked on being in the right position out of possession because every player had a role to play and I thought today defensively the lads had a good understanding and a good shape.

"Attacking-wise, we had two plans. Plan A was to get the ball in aerially and upset them and to get runners off them and plan B was more of the same.

"I thought Burton started quite well and they had a few warning attacks but Nicky's goal came just at the right time."