The three things Keith Curle wants more of from Cobblers in Salford clash

Keith Curle is demanding 'more desire, more hunger and more aggression' from the Cobblers when they take on Salford City later today.

Curle believes those three commodities were all missing at Glanford Park last weekend and, after putting on some 'aggressive' training sessions this week, he's expecting an improvement this afternoon.

Cobblers have yet to win a home game against a team in the bottom half of League Two but that will have to change today if they want to take all three points against 14th-placed Salford.

"You don't get an extra point because you've beaten somebody above you," said Curle. "You get three points and that has got to be the mindset of every game we go into.

"There's three points on the table and we've got to show more desire, more hunger and more aggression and also be brave enough to express ourselves in the right areas."

On Salford, who have won four promotions in five years, Curle added: "They've done well to adjust to every division they've been in and I don't see this being any different. They've adjusted and they've recruited players for each division.

"I think they've got a decent-sized squad so they're able to change things and they also have a few players out on loan but they're competitive for this division.

"Their squad has quality but you can go through every team in this division and there are individuals who can pick out who have quality.

"But they've adapted very well with some of the results they've had although, like ourselves, they would have liked some more of those results."